During a yacht vacation in Miami, Cruz Beckham, 16, displays his first tattoo.

Cruz Beckham, 16, flaunts his first tattoo while on a Miami yacht vacation.

Cruz, David Beckham’s son, has shown he’s a chip off the old block by getting his first tattoo at the age of 16.

During the family’s yacht vacation in Miami, he flaunted a butterfly on his right thigh.

Cruz, who is said to have had the procedure done in the United States, is already planning his next one.

Dad David has over 60 tattoos, and mom Victoria has seven, while Brooklyn, the oldest brother, has over 30 and Romeo, the older brother, has seven.

“Cruz is overjoyed with the butterfly,” a source said, “but he still has a long way to go to catch up with the rest of the family.”