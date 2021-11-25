During AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson knocked Colt Cabana’s tooth out.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson faced Colt Cabana as part of his mission to destroy every member of The Dark Order en route to his AEW World Championship match with Hangman Page.

“The American Dragon” won by submission, but not before knocking out one of Cabana’s teeth in the process.

After the game, Danielson held it up as a trophy.

After the match, Danielson cut a promo, calling Chicago fans fickle for booing him just months after a hero’s welcome at the end of the All Out pay-per-view in the same city.

Page then attempted to defend the championship, but Danielson declined the challenge because he had already wrestled one match that night.

Many fans have interpreted Danielson’s new attitude as a heel turn, but he disagrees.

Bryan Danielson proudly displays the tooth he just kicked out of Colt Cabana’s mouth. photo courtesy of Twitter.com/VOdB8tOr1M

“I’m not sure what they’re talking about.”

Virginians seemed to be giving me a hard time.

So I retaliated by giving them a hard time,” Danielson said on Busted Open Radio this week.

“I don’t believe anything I said was inappropriate or even hurtful.

To say, “Hey, Hangman Page, you’re the World Champion.”

I’m disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega, because that’s the man I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship.

I’m disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling nearly as much as I have since joining AEW, but I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

He continued, “I’m not going to lie, I like being booed.”

“There’s something incredibly enjoyable about it.”

So I’m going to lean a little more into that.

But there was nothing I said that was inappropriate, cruel, or insensitive.

As a result, I’m pretty sure I’m going to kick all of his friends’ heads in.

But I’m sure I’d do it anyway.

I don’t think of it as a heel turn; I’m just being myself.”

Let us know what you think of Danielson’s new attitude in the comments section!

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Bryan Danielson Knocked Colt Cabana’s Tooth Out During AEW Dynamite