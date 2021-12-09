During an amusing exchange, Nicole Kidman rips Jimmy Fallon’s holiday game cards.

During a hilarious exchange, Nicole Kidman rips Jimmy Fallon’s holiday game cards.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Nicole Kidman about Christmas, he found out the hard way.

The Being the Ricardos star and the late-night host had a hilarious exchange during her appearance on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

After joining Fallon for a round of “What’s in the Box,” the host asked the 54-year-old actress if she and her family, which includes husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, were prepared for the upcoming holiday season.

“Yes, we’re all set and ready to party.”

We’ve got the lights, the festivities, and the eggnog,” Kidman said, adding that she and Urban’s families would be celebrating in Australia.

“Nobody told me about this part of it,” Kidman joked as Fallon pulled out cards to begin a rapid-fire round of questions.

The Oscar winner played along, revealing that her favorite holiday film is Elf, that she enjoys both pumpkin and apple pie “with a little bit of cream,” and that her favorite holiday song is her husband’s “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight.”

Kidman then took the cards from Fallon and asked, “Got anything better on this list?” before asking him the remaining questions in a playful manner.

After finishing the game, she ripped the cards and tossed them on the desk, causing Fallon to burst out laughing.

They resumed their conversation by discussing the actress’s most recent film.

Despite this, she couldn’t resist one last jab at her pal.

Nicole joked that Fallon could “attest” to the fact that comedy is difficult after explaining that her character, Lucille Ball, always stated that she wasn’t funny outside of the I Love Lucy show.

“And it ain’t funny right now,” he added, causing the host to burst out laughing after mistaking his friend for a comedian.

“Oh no,” she reassured him, assuring him that she was joking.

The hilarious interaction between Nicole and Jimmy can be seen in the video above.

