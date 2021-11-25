During an emotional performance, Jessie J talks about her miscarriage.

During an intimate concert in Los Angeles a day after announcing her pregnancy loss on social media, British pop singer Jessie J spoke about her recent miscarriage and tumultuous year.

Jessie J took a break from her show in Los Angeles to discuss a tragic loss: a miscarriage she had just days before.

On November 3rd,

After deciding to have a baby on her own, the 33-year-old British pop star announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

She said she went in for her third ultrasound the day before and was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

In an emotional performance at her intimate, acoustic show at the Hotel Cafe music bar in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, Jessie opened up about her miscarriage, as seen in a video posted by TMZ.

“I decided to have a baby on my own,” she cried, “and by a miracle, it worked for a while.”

And yesterday was f–king s–t.”

Jessie spoke about her battle with infertility during a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2018, revealing that she had been told she couldn’t have children four years prior.

“When the doctor told me, my reaction was, ‘Oh hell nooooooo,” Jessie sang at the time, to a standing ovation.

Channing Tatum, her then-boyfriend, was also supportive.

Jessie later stated on Instagram that she refused to have a hysterectomy despite a doctor’s recommendation.

“I will be a mother,” she added.

She revealed to the UK newspaper The Times in 2019 that she suffers from adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue lining the uterus grows into the organ’s muscle wall, increasing infertility and the risk of miscarriage.

The most extreme treatment is a hysterectomy.

“Some days it seems like I might have children, and other days it doesn’t,” she said.

“I’m going to have to accept that becoming a mother will be difficult.”

Jessie’s miscarriage comes after a tumultuous 10 months for her.

“Hands down, this has been the most difficult year I’ve ever had to get through,” the singer said at her Hotel Cafe performance.

“I lost my hearing in December last year.”

Jessie revealed she was treated for Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo and hearing loss, during an Instagram Live session in December 2020.

She was in her twenties at the time…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

During an emotional performance, Jessie J talks about her miscarriage.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance