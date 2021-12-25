During an incredibly personal Christmas speech, Queen Elizabeth honored Prince Philip in many ways.

During her incredibly personal Christmas speech, Queen Elizabeth honored Prince Philip in a variety of ways.

In her Christmas speech eight months after Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth expressed her grief: “Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones.”

I understand why this year in particular.”

She gave him her heart last Christmas—and every Christmas before that.

Prince Philip is still as important to Queen Elizabeth II today as he has always been.

The monarch paid tribute to her late husband, who died in April at age 99, in what was arguably her most personal Christmas speech.

The Queen was seen wearing a sapphire brooch while seated in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with a single photo of her and Philip behind her. She wore it during their honeymoon photocall in 1947—and to celebrate several of their wedding anniversaries.

“Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones,” she began, “even though it is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many.”

But, in the months since my beloved Philip’s death, the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work—from all over the country, the Commonwealth, and the world—has brought me great comfort.

His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and ability to make any situation fun were all unstoppable.”

“That mischievous, inquiring twinkle was just as bright at the end as it was when I first saw him,” she continued.

“However, life is full of final goodbyes and first meetings, and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

And, despite the fact that the holiday season looks different this year due to rising COVID cases (she canceled the family’s annual gathering at her Sandringham estate), the 95-year-old continues to enjoy it.

“It’s no surprise that families treasure their Christmas routines,” she shared. “Whether it’s singing carols (as long as the tune is well known), decorating the tree, giving and receiving gifts, or watching a favorite film where we already know the ending,” she shared.

“We see our own children and their families embrace the roles, traditions, and values that are so important to us as they are passed down from generation to generation, sometimes updated to reflect changing times.

It’s something I’ve noticed in my own family, and it’s a great source of…

