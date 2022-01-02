During an interview, Kris Jenner deftly avoided discussing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

During an interview, Kris Jenner deftly dodged questions about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Fans have been speculating about Kim Kardashian West’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

As a result, it’s not surprising that Kris Jenner, Kardashian West’s “momager,” was recently asked about the relationship during an interview.

Jenner, on the other hand, deflected the question in a deft manner.

Kardashian West and Davidson’s romance began in the fall of 2021.

Since then, they’ve gone on a number of outings together across the country, which appears to have solidified their relationship.

Davidson turned 28 in November.

Fans noticed that both Kardashian West and Jenner were present in the photos posted by the SNL comedian from his celebration.

In fact, Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner all wore the same outfit.

Jenner “is already obsessed” with Davidson, according to an insider, and “the whole family is a fan of Pete’s,” according to E! News in December.

Kardashian West has also paid a visit to Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island, and fans believe she is growing close to his sister, Casey, after liking Casey’s Instagram post.

During a conversation with @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen, @KrisJenner welcomes granddaughter Stormi Webster’s distraction.

CNNNYEpic.twitter.comHjjPzx0nMB (hashtag)

Is Kris Jenner in charge of anyone besides the Kardashian-Jenner children?

Jenner was asked about Kardashian West and Davidson during an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve.

Cohen stated, “Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson.”

“Have you spent any time with them? How are they doing as a couple?”

Jenner, who conducted the interview via video call, was surprised to be visited by Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

Cooper mentioned, “You have a visitor.”

“I know, that’s Stormi,” Jenner explained.

“Hey, Stormi,” she said as she picked up Stormi and joked about the 3-year-old’s “timing.”

You are currently seated in this location.

It’s a nice break.

Stormi, you hit the nail on the head.

It’s perfect.

“Exactly when I needed it.”

During her split from Kanye West, Kris Jenner offers Kim Kardashian West divorce advice.

The Kardashian-Jenners have been entertaining fans with their popular reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for over ten years.

KUTWK, on the other hand, came to an end in 2021.

Since then, the family has signed a deal with Hulu to premiere a new series.

On New Year’s Eve, a teaser for this new show was released.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.