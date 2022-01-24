During an interview with Javier Bardem, Daniel Craig notices his forehead is bleeding.

During an interview with Javier Bardem, Daniel Craig realizes that his forehead is bleeding.

Daniel Craig realized he’d been bleeding the entire time during a Variety interview with close friend Javier Bardem, thanks to an innocent piece of technology.

Even James Bond isn’t immune to the perils of virtual interviews.

Daniel Craig sat down for an interview with close friend Javier Bardem as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series to discuss movies, future roles, and the industry as a whole.

However, Javier had a burning question that he needed to get off his chest near the end of the interview.

“Let me ask you a final question, my friend,” he said, pointing to his own brow.

“How did you get here?” says the narrator.

Daniel began flipping his hair and trying to figure out what his friend was talking about after being caught off guard.

“Did I hit my head?” he wondered.

“Do I look like I’m wearing a sandwich?”

Daniel’s forehead was bleeding throughout the interview, and it turned out that an unrelated injury was to blame.

He dashed off to check himself in the mirror and said, “I cut my head.”

“You know what that was? They sent me this fantastic ring flash, which I had set up with an iPad in the middle, and it just fell on my head just before.”

Daniel quickly assured viewers that he wasn’t “bleeding to death” as Javier began laughing out loud. It’s just another example of relatable work-from-home struggles.

He chuckled, “This is my 17th year as Bond!”

“It’s no surprise I get f–king hurt every time I do a movie.”

It’s because I’m not doing it right if I don’t get hurt while filming.”

During an aerial stunt while filming Quantum of Solace in 2008, Daniel tore the labrum in his right shoulder.

The actor ruptured both of his calf muscles while filming Skyfall in 2012.

Daniel also injured a ligament in his knee while filming Spectre in 2016.

Perhaps this is why Daniel is switching from dangerous stunts to stage combat: he’ll be seen on Broadway in Macbeth later this year.

“In February, we begin rehearsals.

He said, “Yeah, something easy to do.”

“It’s one of my favorite plays,” says the actor.

It’s brief—relatively speaking—which is always a plus.”

Watch Daniel Craig Realize His Forehead Is Bleeding During an Interview With Javier Bardem