During Art Basel 2021, Chanel will light up the Miami sky with the No.5 Drone Show.

During Art Basel 2021, Chanel’s No.5 Drone Show illuminates the Miami sky.

Chanel opened Art Basel 2021 with an extravagant light show on December 1 at Faena Beach in Miami.

The installation, dubbed No.5 The Right Number, was held to commemorate the Chanel No.5 fragrance’s 100th anniversary.

It featured symbols inspired by Chanel founder Gabrielle Chanel’s love of talismans, telling the story behind the brand’s famous double C monogram, the importance of the Place Vendome in the French fashion house’s designs, and more.

Hundreds of drones synchronized to music were displayed under a spectacular Miami Beach sunset for attendees (which included celebrities, influencers, editors, and art enthusiasts).

But No.5 The Right Number isn’t the only art event organized by Chanel at this year’s Art Basel (which returned with a bang after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020). In another major move that coincides with the 100th anniversary of an iconic fragrance, Chanel commissioned artist Es Devlin to create the Five Echoes installation at the Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District.

The chicest maze ever seen will be open to the public until December 21, when it will be closed.

Beauty and nature, two of Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite things, inspired the multi-sensory experience.

Of course, these are just two of the ways the company is commemorating their best-selling fragrance’s centennial anniversary.

Last month, Chanel No.5 In the Stars, an interactive retrospective of the perfume’s history, took over New York City’s Rockefeller Center, complete with a launch party hosted by legendary singer Mary J Blige and a red carpet packed with young Hollyood’s elite style stars such as Dylan Penn, Kristine Froseth, and Kelsey Asbille.

(See below for a look at the Yellowstone beauty’s event makeup!)

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

Chanel’s No.5 Drone Show Lights Up the Miami Sky During Art Basel 2021

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Chanel Lights Up the Miami Sky During Art Basel 2021 with No.5 Drone Show