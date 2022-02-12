During auditions for ‘Twilight,’ Robert Pattinson pretended to be an American.

Robert Pattinson is a native Englishman who grew up in the United Kingdom.

However, after realizing that his British accent was preventing him from landing roles, the Twilight star pretended to be an American when attending auditions.

Early in his career, Pattinson played a Britisher in films such as Vanity Fair and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

However, in 2008, he landed his breakthrough role in Twilight as Edward Cullen, a brooding American vampire.

For the next four Twilight movies, the actor reprised his role.

After that, he appeared in several films, including Maps to the Stars, Water for Elephants, and The Devil All the Time, in which he played an American character.

Pattinson tried out for a number of roles before joining the Twilight cast.

In an interview with GQ, the British actor revealed that casting directors “always doubted” his ability to pull off an American accent.

Pattinson pretended to be from America instead of admitting he was from England.

He remembered, “I used to always come in as a different person, an American.”

“I’d introduce myself as a Michigan native.”

When Twilight came out, however, everything changed.

Pattinson became an overnight international sensation as a result of the movie.

When he went in to audition for Transformers 2 with his American spiel, casting executives thought he was trying to be funny.

“I pretended to be a guy from Denver,” Pattinson explained.

“And they called my agent, asking, ‘What’s wrong with him? Why is he doing an improv? A really boring improv?’

Pattinson became a Hollywood A-lister after Twilight’s success, so he didn’t have to audition as much.

And he credits his early fame with helping him maintain his career, despite admitting he’s “bad” at auditions.

“I wouldn’t have a career at all if I hadn’t gotten really lucky, and had instead been forced to audition all these years,” Pattinson told GQ.

(hashtag)TheBatman is Robert Pattinson.

Only in theaters on March 4th. https://twitter.com/aCyGuzkBUX

Pattinson competed for roles with Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield in his early career.

He also remembered watching his fellow British actors ace their auditions.

“Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were f***ing fantastic at auditioning.”

He revealed, “It’s just unbelievable.”

“You’d see them, and if you were waiting outside, you’d literally hear casting directors inside exclaim, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.