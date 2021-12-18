During Britney Spears’ conservatorship, Mariah Carey says she reached out to her.

Mariah Carey revealed that she reached out to Britney Spears through a mutual friend to let her know she wasn’t “alone” in her conservatorship battle.

Mariah Carey, who was there for Britney Spears, says she was there for her.

Mariah revealed in a new interview with NME how she supported Britney, whose conservatorship was ended in November after 13 years.

Given their shared experiences in the spotlight, Mariah said of their dynamic, “I’m not sure it’s an affinity.”

“I believe everyone on this planet deserves to be free,” she said, “and what they did to her, what I witnessed, was horrific.”

So, through a mutual friend, I reached out to her to let her know, ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.'”

“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago,” Mariah, 52, said, “Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours.”

It left an indelible mark on the Christmas queen.

“He’s an amazing person,” she told NME, “and he cared about the music business and how screwed up the industry is.”

You must be a giver.

It makes no difference if they’re my best friend or not; I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Britney Spears called on celebrities to speak out about her conservatorship earlier this month.

She posted a video of Christina Aguilera saying she “can’t” speak about Britney’s legal situation at a red carpet event, but added, “But I’m happy for her!”

Soon after, Britney posted on Instagram, “I love and adore everyone who supported me.”

“However, refusing to speak when you know the truth is a lie!!!”

“I spent 13 years in a corrupt, abusive system, and yet why is it such a taboo subject for people to discuss??? I was the one who went through it!!!” she continued.

Christina made a public statement regarding the singer’s conservatorship in June.

“I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through these past few days,” she captioned a photo of herself with Britney.

“It is intolerable that any woman, or human, who wishes to be in charge of her own destiny may be denied…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Mariah Carey Says She Reached Out to Britney Spears During Conservatorship