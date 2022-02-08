During Hasty Pudding’s ceremony, Jennifer Garner plays the sax and performs the ’13 Going on 30′ dance.

Jennifer Garner has joined the Hasty Pudding Club.

During a ceremony at Harvard University over the weekend, Garner was named the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year for 2022.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the university’s most prominent theater troupe and the world’s third oldest theater organization.

Garner was chauffeured around Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a convertible with members of the theatrical group dressed in drag before celebrating her induction by playing the saxophone, doing some high kicks while dancing the can-can with students in front of Harvard’s Farkas Hall, and displaying some of her moves from her hit film 30 Going on 30.

After being presented with the university’s famous pudding pot, the 49-year-old actress described it as “the most fun day ever.”

“I promise my day was better and more enjoyable than yours.”

“From now on, I am a dedicated member of the Hasty Pudding Club, and next year, I promise, I will be a nerd in the audience,” Garner says.

“This has been the most enjoyable day of my life.”

Garner was chosen by Hasty Pudding organizers for more than just her acting career, citing her long history as a philanthropist and entrepreneur.

“Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals,” said Jacqueline Zoeller, the award’s organizer.

“It’s wonderful to honor her in this extraordinary year, as the organization returns to the stage.”

Members of the theater troupe paid tribute to Garner’s film Yes Day by asking her a series of questions that she had to answer during the ceremony.

The actress’s first kiss was the subject of the first of the two stories.

“It was a man named Matt Crittenden,” says the narrator.

I swatted away his attempt to go deeper than a kiss.

“He broke up with me the next day because he called me a prude, which I’ve proudly worn as a badge of honor ever since,” Garner said. “I was 18!”

Kerry Washington, who was Harvard’s female honoree in 2016, gave Garner some advice on receiving the coveted pudding pot.

“The other day, I spoke with Kerry Washington and told her not to say anything to me.

‘I’m getting ready to leave,’ I declared.

