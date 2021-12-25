During her father’s Christmas special, Frank Sinatra’s daughter thought she would ‘die of heart failure.’

During her father’s Christmas special, Frank Sinatra’s daughter believed she would die of heart failure.

For many, turning on Frank Sinatra’s Christmas music or his holiday special with Dean Martin would be the perfect way to spend a relaxing evening.

However, the Christmas special provided plenty of holiday stress for Sinatra’s daughter.

She talked about why she felt like she was going to “die” while filming the special and how she feels now.

Martin and Sinatra were both members of the Rat Pack, and they developed a close friendship on and off the stage.

Martin’s daughter Deana told the Desert Sun that “watching them on stage together was brilliant because you could see the love in their eyes, the respect for each other.”

What do you want for Christmas? pic.twitter.com9khaqZnrhk

The two wore matching rings and joked that they were soul mates in a TV sketch.

Martin told Sinatra, “If you were a girl, I’d probably go for you.”

“Darn it,” says the narrator.

“How come you’re not a girl?”

Their families, too, became close.

Martin and Sinatra each had three children.

Deana revealed that she and Sinatra’s daughter Tina had been best friends for a long time.

“Tina was my best friend at Marymount in Brentwood,” she said, “and she was beautiful and just like her father — tough, strong, and opinionated.”

Tina and I spent a lot of time together.”

Sinatra and Martin put on a Christmas special with their children, capitalizing on their friendship.

Sintra, Martin, and their families sang, danced, and cracked jokes during the 1967 show.

Even though the families’ easy chemistry shone through, Sinatra’s daughter Tina expressed concern about having to perform on television.

She remembered her dissatisfaction after watching the special again recently.

“I was flooded by the memory of pure terror! I truly believed I was going to die of heart failure that day,” she told People. “I arrived at NBC and sat in my car outside the studio thinking, ‘Well, I just won’t show up.'”

They’re going to be fine.

They’re going to do it without me.

I didn’t want to make a fool of myself because Deana can sing two parts.’

Tina Sinatra was not as comfortable performing as her two siblings.

She did, however, choose to appear in the Christmas special in the end.

“I summoned the energy, and as soon as I walked in and saw how relaxed everyone else was, I felt at ease.”

It felt more natural for me to do it this way…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

What’s on your Christmas wishlist? pic.twitter.com/9khaqZnrhk — Frank Sinatra (@franksinatra) December 13, 2021