During her fertility journey, Heather Rae Young receives information that isn’t ‘ideal.’

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star, who married Tarek El Moussa last year, took to Instagram on Tuesday to update fans on her fertility journey, revealing that she received news that wasn’t “ideal” as she prepares to freeze her eggs.

“I just got off the phone with my fertility doctor, and the news isn’t good,” she said in a video.

“I have developing follicles.”

I have five in total, but one of them does not appear to be mature enough to extract and freeze.

I have two that are healthy, one that is still developing, and another that is still developing.

I have four that appear to be good.”

Young said she planned to speak with her doctor about “whether it’s even worth extracting to create the embryos, or if we’re going to have to do a whole new round” because that number was “not the best.”

“Obviously, it’s not the most enjoyable experience,” she continued, “so I’m really hoping for some good news later when I speak with my doctor.”

Young explained in the caption that she had an ultrasound scheduled for Wednesday and that, based on the results, she would be “doing the retrieval this weekend.”

“This process isn’t easy or ideal, but I’m trying to keep a positive attitude about it,” she wrote. “If any of you guys are going through this, or have already gone through this, drop your advicesuccess stories in the comments- I’d love to hear them.”

“We are gonna get there,” El Moussa reassured his wife in the comments section.

When ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with Young and El Moussa ahead of their wedding, they opened up about possibly expanding their family. The Flip or Flop star, 40, has two children with his ex, Christina Haack: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

“I never imagined having children, and it was never in my plans,” Young said.

“I’d always wanted to marry, but it seemed like I couldn’t be a mother.”

I simply had no idea.

So I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more, babe?’ You know, our.

