During her movie date with Pete Davidson, a stranger told Kim Kardashian, “Kanye’s Way Better.”

‘Kanye’s Way Better,’ a Stranger Told Kim Kardashian During Her Movie Date With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for about seven years before divorcing in early 2021.

Kardashian has recently started dating Pete Davidson.

Onlookers have had mixed feelings about their relationship, and one of them told Kardashian this during her date with Davidson.

When Kardashian guest-hosted Saturday Night Live in early October 2021, the two first became linked.

Kardashian and Davidson shared a kiss in one of the skits, which sparked a flurry of dating rumors.

Following numerous sightings of Kardashian and Davidson together over the next few months, these rumors gained even more traction.

They frequented restaurants, amusement parks, and even parties together.

Despite the fact that Kardashian and Davidson haven’t said much about their relationship, many people believe they’re dating.

“He’s so into her and is always’my girl’ this and’my girl’ that,” a source told People magazine in late November about Davidson.

While on a date with Pete Davidson, a Kanye West fan told Kim Kardashian that “Kanye is way better.”

Kardashian and Davidson drew attention this past weekend when they went on a date night in Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island.

They went to the movies in the evening, according to Page Six.

They were also joined by Scott Disick, a family friend of Kardashian’s, and two other individuals.

The date night’s photos and videos have been widely shared on social media.

According to Buzzfeed, one video shows Kardashian walking somewhere while being told, “Yo Kim, Kanye’s way better, I’m not even going to hold you.”

Kardashian appeared to be unconcerned about the remark and said nothing.

Some social media users slammed the commenter in the video, calling it “inappropriate” and “misogynistic.”

Fans predict that Kim Kardashian is serious about her divorce from Kanye West because of their children.

Kardashian appears to have moved on from her relationship with West.

She has filed to be legally single, claiming that “no counseling or reconciliation effort” will save their marriage, according to court documents.

West, on the other hand, appears to be vying for Kardashian’s attention once again.

