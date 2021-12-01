During his child pornography trial, Josh Duggar’s wife Anna rushes out of the courtroom as the jury views graphic photos.

After hearing the graphic opening statement in her husband Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial on Wednesday, Anna Duggar quickly exited the courtroom.

Josh’s trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas for charges stemming from his April 2021 arrest is still ongoing, and she rushed out before disturbing videos and images were shown to the jury.

Anna, who recently gave birth to their seventh child, has been a staunch supporter of Josh since his arrest and has remained by his side throughout.

The ex-Counting On actress has been attending the trial, but she left early on Wednesday after hearing the prosecution’s graphic statement about Josh’s allegations.

Just as the jury was about to be forced to view some of the graphic child pornography videos and images, the mother-of-seven bolted.

Anna and Josh had walked into the courtroom together before hurrying out, hugging when they had to part ways.

He sat in the front row, while she sat in the first row.

When a court clerk asked how she was doing, she simply replied, “Good,” while her husband was upbeat and joking around with the clerk.

Anna’s mood quickly changed after hearing the disturbing statements that began the latest day of the trial, and she made it a point to leave before the explicit footage was shown.

On May 14, 2019, Detective Kalmer made a connection with an IP address in Springdale, Arkansas that was downloading child sexual abuse materials, she told the court.

She stated that on May 15, her computer made contact with the same address.

Detective Kalmer was also able to see the files that had been downloaded on May 16, though they were incomplete.

According to a Sun reporter at the trial, as the detective continued to testify, she described a video file that was downloaded before showing some of it on screen to the court.

(Please be aware that the video and images that will be described are extremely graphic.)

The video depicted two young females, both naked, being abused by an adult male.

There were also 65 still photos of a naked 7 to 8-year-old girl.

According to a Sun reporter on the scene, the jurors appeared “uncomfortable” after seeing the video and images shown in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Josh has entered a no contest plea to two counts of child pornography.

In April, he was arrested on child pornography charges, which authorities described as “the worst of the worst.”

Gerald Faulkner, a Homeland Security special agent, said in May that downloads from a specific file were…

