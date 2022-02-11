During his feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison, Kanye West releases City of Gods, a song about ‘100 goons pulling up to SNL.’

KANYE West rapped about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on Alicia Keys’ new song City of Gods, rapping about “pulling up to SNL.”

The Chicago native’s new lyrics are released amid a social media feud with his estranged wife.

City of God, which features Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and rapper Fivio Foreign, was released early Friday.

Even though Kanye appears in only a small part of the song, his words had an impact.

Within minutes of the song’s release, Kanye’s message for Kim’s new beau, who is a Saturday Night Live star, went viral on social media.

“I’ve been through the pain and all of the tormentI’m sayin’ His name, I make it important,” the Donda rapper said.

“It’s now or never to give ’em hell,” says the narrator.

My employees will attest to the fact that I am a generous employer.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL,” he rapped, referring to Pete’s workplace.

“It’s dead on arrival when I get there.”

They act as if they love you, but they don’t.”

Twitter was flooded with reactions not long after the song’s release.

“100 goons to SNL, Kanye got Pete shaking rn,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Kanye Talking About Hitting SNL..He Ain’t Never Letting That Go,” another person wrote.

“No way kanye dissed snl again,” said a third Twitter user.

“Kanye dropped another Pete Davidson diss on his new verse…,” another fan wondered.

Is he taking things too far?”

“Kanye gotta leave Pete alone,” a listener wrote in a fifth tweet.

Kanye has previously targeted Pete.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” the rapper said in a previous track called Eazy.

Pete is said to be unconcerned about Kanye’s remarks.

The comedian is said to find the whole thing “hilarious,” as previously reported.