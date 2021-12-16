During Josh Duggar’s trial, three major lies were revealed.

The Duggars’ reputation continues to suffer.

A lot has happened since Josh Duggar’s trial.

Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a child by local police, Jim Bob Duggar lost his senate race, and Jim Bob’s son-in-law, Derick Dillard, compared him to human traffickers.

If we’re being honest, the Duggar family’s problems began long before federal marshals arrested Josh on two child pornography charges in April 2021.

Despite this, the trial appeared to shatter their carefully crafted façade.

Three major lies were also revealed during the trial process.

Josh’s defense team, led by Justin Gelfand, hoped to keep the prosecution from bringing up Josh’s previous sexual abuse scandal during the trial.

While District Judge Timothy L Brooks heard arguments about the evidence until the trial’s official start date, he eventually allowed the jury to hear it.

The sexual abuse inside the Duggar family home was far more extensive than Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar claimed during their 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly, according to both Jim and Bobye Holt’s testimony.

The Holts revealed that the incidents were widespread, and that Josh had inappropriately touched his siblings several times.

Josh’s victims, according to Jim Bob and Michelle, were initially unaware that anything had happened to them.

Jim Bob and Michelle’s previous statements had been untrue, according to the Holts.

At least one of the victims, they testified, had reported an incident.

Federal agents raided Duggar-owned property in November of this year, according to reports.

The Duggars initially let the rumor circulate before issuing a statement.

“To the best of our knowledge,” Jim Bob and Michelle wrote in their report, “it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” and they called the reports “fake news.”

Josh Duggar was arrested and convicted following a Department of Homeland Security raid in 2019.

The couple was aware that federal agents had visited Josh Duggar’s car lot.

At the time of the raid, Josh was living on Jim Bob and Michelle’s property with his wife and children.

During Josh Duggar’s trial, Bobye Holt was a prosecution witness.

Holt revealed a lot more than just what she knew about Josh’s molestation scandal.

