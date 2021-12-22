During Michelle Young’s ‘After the Final Rose,’ Becca Kufrin was caught making out with Thomas Jacobs.

During Michelle Young’s ‘After the Final Rose,’ Becca Kufrin is caught making out with Thomas Jacobs.

The Bachelorette season 18’s After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, December 21 raised eyebrows when Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were caught making out.

“@thomasjacobs and @bkoof getting down in the background,” one Instagram user wrote, alongside two crying-lauging emojis and two heart eyes emojis.

“Can ya blame me?” the Bourdon founder, 31, responded to the screenshot of the duo packing on the PDA via her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The couple, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, were unexpected guests at Michelle Young’s post-finale recap taping — but their mid-show smooch appears to have caught viewers’ attention.

Some fans were distracted by Becca and Thomas, 29, as the Minnesota native, 28, listened to her runner-up, Brandon Jones, talk about their emotional breakup — and shed a few tears in the process.

During the serious moment before they started kissing, the couple could be seen chatting in the background.

(During the episode, Michelle accepted a proposal from her now-fiancé Nayte Olukoya.)

“The highlight of the show so far is Rebecca and Thomas kissing in the background while Brandon spills his guts,” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the scene-stealing moment with his followers.

“I love Thecca, but that’s insensitive IMO…” one fan wrote in response to the awkward make out scenario.

“IM SORRY BECCA AND THOMAS? are you really making out while Brandon is talking? GOODBYE,” another Twitter user joked, while a third joked, “Nothing like sharing a big smooch to the tune of a guy expressing his heartbreak to his past lover.”

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt joined the former Bachelorette and the California native in the audience to cheer Michelle on at the end of her journey.

While they appeared to be unnoticed during the event, one user pointed out that they were caught on the kiss cam as well.

“I love how Joe and Serena kissed at AFTR, and Becca and Thomas kissed at AFTR,” one fan wrote on Twitter, along with two crying laughing emojis.

It’s possible that Bachelor Nation had mixed feelings about it.

