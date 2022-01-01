During Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special, she Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Because she handled her wardrobe malfunction onstage with endearing grace, Miley Cyrus may have unwittingly provided a blueprint for how to handle a wardrobe malfunction onstage.

Cyrus, 29, wore a silver two-piece outfit, but her top was clearly hanging by a thread as she began belting out her 2009 hit “Party in the USA” during her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Cyrus immediately noticed something was wrong and had to use her left hand to hold on to her top.

Miley Cyrus had a wardrobe malfunction in the year 2022.

MileysNewYearsEvePartypic.twitter.comD3BF4JNA0X (hashtag)

She eventually turned away from the rowdy audience and returned to the dressing room, where the band continued to perform and her backup singers kept the show on track.

Cyrus returned to the stage a short time later, dressed in a stylish red blazer she had worn earlier in the evening.

In between lyrics, Cyrus picked up the pace while also addressing the wardrobe malfunction, saying “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now” and “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn onstage.”

Fans praised Cyrus for handling the wardrobe malfunction on social media.

“She handled it flawlessly!” exclaimed one Twitter user, while another added, “And yet she still performed and slayed!”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s fans seemed to barely notice what had just happened.

They were, however, preoccupied with ringing in the New Year.

Before the show ended, Cyrus thanked the audience, spoke about the pandemic, and gave an encouraging message.

“Thank you so much, everyone, thank you,” she expressed her gratitude.

“Tonight’s show was all about being adaptable, rolling with the punches, and making the best of a bad situation.”

This isn’t the end of the resilience.

Let’s take that with us into the New Year.”

Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) shared this.

She continued, “We’ve all learned to expect the unexpected.”

“Instead of seeing it as a problem, let us see it as an opportunity.”

I wish everyone in Miami, as well as those watching at home, a happy and healthy year in 2022.

Thank you so much for helping to make tonight happen.

You were truly everything I needed to throw the best party ever.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Miley Cyrus Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a True Pro During New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEvePartypic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022