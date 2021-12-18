During my pregnancy, I ended up in the same labor room as my ex-boyfriend and his wife, which was extremely awkward.

During my pregnancy, I ended up in the same labor room as my ex and his wife – it was SO awkward!

AN EX-BOYFRIEND WALKED INTO THE SAME LABOR AND DELIVERY ROOM AS HER.

Maddy Cifelli took to TikTok to share a video of herself in a hospital bed with the caption: “When your ex and his wife are in THE SAME labor and delivery room.”

“The hospital was too full for Landamp;D – at least we had a curtain,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Viewers immediately requested a story time video explaining the situation, which Maddy gladly provided.

“I’m only 25 weeks pregnant so I’m on their high risk – they just want to take extra precautions with me,” Maddy continued, explaining that she’d been sent to the hospital by her OBGYN during her high-risk pregnancy.

“The hospital has been completely insane – the ER was packed, and labor and delivery was packed,” she continued.

“So everything was great at first, and (her partner) Cody and I got our room, which was fantastic.

“I literally told him that the last time I was here, I had to share a room with someone, and it was a nightmare because she just kept yelling the entire time.”

However, due to the high volume of patients on the ward, they were told they would have to share a room, which is when Maddy’s ex-boyfriend and his wife entered.

She recalled, “Then they walk in… We make eye contact.”

“Thankfully, there’s a curtain between us, but it was just so awkward – I couldn’t speak.”

So Cody and I were practically whispering.”

She also stated that her ex isn’t a recent ex, and that they dated in high school.

She grinned and said, “I just thought it was pretty ironic and awkward.”

“I’d simply pass away!” one viewer wrote in response to the video.

Another person added, “That’s what I’d call small town bull s**t.”

