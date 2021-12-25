During one pivotal scene in Season 2 of ‘The Witcher,’ fans theorize Tissaia is an imposter.

Tissaia becomes an important mage in the overall storyline of The Witcher Season 2.

However, during one scene in the season finale, some fans believe the character is not who she truly is.

All kinds of fantasy creatures, including shapeshifters, can be found in The Witcher’s world.

During the meeting with the North Kings and Queens, were there any clues or markers that led fans to believe Tissaia was someone else?

[Warning: This article contains light spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

Between Ciri being possessed by Voleth Meir, the Wild Hunt, and the grand reveal of Emhyr’s identity, a lot happened in the season finale.

However, Fangirlish speculates on another key detail from The Witcher Season 2’s finale with Tissaia.

Tissaia gathers the Kings and Queens of the North near the end of episode 8.

She then informs Geralt of Rivia that the Lion Cub of Cintra is alive and well.

Ciri and her abilities have become well-known.

Triss told Tissaia about what she saw when she traveled into Ciri’s subconscious in an earlier episode.

Ciri’s a Child of Elder Blood, Tissaia and the other mages know.

The mages, Kings, and Queens speculate that Dijkstra is looking for Ciri so that he can marry her off to his King and claim the throne of Cintra.

To thwart Ciri’s possible plan, they agree to place a bounty on his head.

Tissaia agrees and adds that the bounty will be paid to anyone who helps Ciri.

The end of Season 2 of The Witcher may have hinted that Tissaia isn’t the same woman fans have grown to love.

Tissaia has shown a warm and caring heart in The Witcher Season 2, despite her cold demeanor in the first season.

Tissaia at the meeting, Fangirlish theorizes, is not the real Tissaia.

Tissaia has always worn blue or different shades of blue throughout both seasons of the series.

She’s dressed in a dark blood red for the meeting.

She’s wearing a blue skirt underneath in another shot of the scene.

The blood-red hue is diametrically opposed to what fans are used to…

