During Shakira’s “Unforgettable” trip to Disney World, her children appear to have grown up.

During Shakira’s “Unforgettable” trip to Disney World, her kids appear to have grown up.

With her sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, Shakira enjoyed a trip to Disney World.

Shakira and her children will undoubtedly create memories wherever they are.

On January, the 44-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram.

10 to share photos of herself and her two children, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“Indescribable memories! Nothing compares to the fantasy! @DisneyParks @WaltDisneyWorld,” Shakira captioned a photo of herself and her children wearing Mickey Mouse ears on Instagram.

“Unforgettable moments! We all require a dose of fantasy!”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” star was asked what she and her sons were most looking forward to during their visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth during an interview with Walt Disney World Minute.

Shakira stated that her children were simply thrilled to be there and to see Mickey Mouse, and that she hoped to visit the Haunted Mansion.

Milan and Sasha’s father, soccer player Gerard Piqué, and the Grammy winner keep their family relatively private, though they have given fans glimpses into their lives on social media, posting everything from videos of them making pancakes to TikTok clips of them practicing dances.

Shakira shared photos from her January 2022 trip to Disney World in Florida with her children.

During a day at the amusement park, the mother and son pair wore their Mickey Mouse ears.

“(sweeter than a pound of cotton candy!)” the artist captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, “watching the @miamiheat win while having a hugs and kisses session.”

In August 2021, Shakira uploaded a video to TikTok of herself and her “new dancers” practicing choreography.

After Christmas, Shakira spent time with her sons and couldn’t help but cuddle with them all.

In October 2018, Gerard Piqué and his sons Milan and Sasha had a “boys’ day.”

It’s so cute that these two are best friends.

In the summer of 2018, Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mother perform in concert.

In 2017, the four-person family rang in the new year together in a snowy location.

Sasha became ill in the…

