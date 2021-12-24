During the Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez drinks from a ‘B’ coffee mug.

Jennifer Lopez made a subtle reference to Ben Affleck in her most recent Instagram post.

The Marry Me actress may not post many photos of herself with the actor, but she did show him some love by drinking from a “B” coffee mug.

JLo was wearing a white Aritzia puffer jacket and holding a white with black mug with her Affleck’s first initial.

In part, she wrote, “Cozy morning in my Super Puff,” emphasizing how much she adored the outerwear.

The Ben reference was brought up in the comments section, with one person writing, “This beautiful babe.

🙂 and the mug is fantastic B.”

Another fan wrote, “B as in Ben.”

Lopez debunked reports earlier this week that she was enraged by Affleck’s remarks about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The actor said on The Howard Stern Show that he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Garner, but later clarified his remarks on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“This isn’t true at all.”

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” Lopez told People.

With the holidays approaching, it appears that the two will spend them together.

“Jennifer and Ben are still planning to spend Christmas together and want to make it as special for the kids as possible,” a source told ET earlier this month.

Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, are Affleck’s children with Garner.

With ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“They don’t know exactly what they’ll do yet,” the source continued, “but Ben is planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer.”

“They want all of the kids to be together for the holidays if at all possible, and they also want to do something special just the two of them.”

Jen has always loved Christmas and is looking forward to celebrating it with Ben.

She’s ecstatic.”

