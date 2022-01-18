During the cold winter months, a homeowner explains how to save money on your heating bill by using a (dollar)6 product.

TURNING UP THE HEAT WHEN THE WINTER COMES CAN DEFINITELY DEFEAT YOUR BUDGET.

Window insulation kits, according to Aleigha, a personal finance coach.

According to Rocket HQ, a typical US household spends over (dollar)167 per month on heating.

Many people try to keep thermostats set at low temperatures, close doors to unused rooms, or use their oven to heat the room around them in the winter to save money on heating.

Aleigha shared a simple and inexpensive money-saving hack on her social media.

She got the Frost King Indoor Window Insulation Kit from Home Depot for only (dollar)6, which is enough to insulate four windows.

Aleigha claimed, “There’s like no cold air coming into my apartment now.”

This product will help you save up to 35% of your room’s heat loss thanks to Aleigha’s low-cost hack.

Aleigha shared another video showing her followers what the window insulation looks like from the inside, following her TikTok hack that received over 101K views.

The insulation kit can be easily installed to windows using any standard hair dyer, making this hack even more convenient.

“I used to use this all the time because my bed was next to the window,” one user said.

It’s fantastic, and I strongly suggest it.”

With months of cold weather ahead, be cautious of these three dangerous radiator hacks, according to experts.

DIY radiator covers, hot water cleaning hacks, and standard paint on radiators can all lead to bigger problems down the road, such as reduced heat output.