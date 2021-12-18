During the conservatorship battle, Mariah Carey revealed that she reached out to Britney Spears.

Many celebrities have spoken out in support of Britney Spears during the latest stage of her conservatorship battle.

Mariah Carey is the most recent to reach out to the “Circus” about her conservatorship struggles, according to NME.

“I believe that everyone on this planet deserves to be free, and what they did to her, what I saw,” Carey said.

“So I contacted her through a mutual friend and told her, ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.'”

Prince, according to Carey, inspired her by reaching out to her in a similar way when she was at her lowest point.

“I remember years ago, when I was going through a lot of stuff, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible, and he talked to me for hours,” Carey explained.

“He’s an amazing person who cared about the music industry and how messed up it is—which it is.”

You must be a generous person.

It makes no difference if they’re my best friend or not; I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Spears has been venting on social media about people who have wronged her in the past, so it’s a good thing Carey has stayed on her good side with her newfound freedom.

On Monday, Spears issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, criticizing Diane Sawyer for her infamous 2003 interview with the pop star.

Spears also stated that she “hated” her previous tour schedule and that she may never perform again.

The announcement came just a month after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship came to an end.

Spears later took down the post, but screenshots of her comments were published by PEOPLE.

Spears claimed in the post that her manager gave Sawyer permission to conduct the interview, which included an unexpected question about Spears’ shopping habits.

“When did I have a problem with shopping??? When I never left my apartment??? When I had that big breakup years ago, I never shared the fact that I couldn’t talk afterward…

For a long time, I didn’t speak to anyone…

She wrote, “I was in shock,” referring to her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

Spears described her father Jamie Spears and three other men showing up at her door when she could “barely speak” as “pretty lame.”

