During the coronavirus pandemic, I turned 40 in New York City, and then my cat died

Rachel Kleinman learned on January 21 that Fisher, her orange-white cat and companion of nearly 14 years, had lymphoma. (Photo credit: photo courtesy of Rachel Kleinman)

21th January. Then I sent my first push notification to around 500,000 cell phones to alert them of the arrival of the corona virus in the United States. It faded compared to the news I heard when the vet called later that day: Fisher, my moody, orange-and-white, 19-pound cat and companion of almost 14 years of age, had lymphoma. The diagnosis explained why he had eaten less than usual. Cancer would kill him in just four weeks if I didn’t get quick treatment. I was at work and hurried into a conference room where I was hyperventilating on the phone with my sister, his secondary caretaker, and we both recorded the news.

Fisher’s weekly chemotherapy sessions started the following weekend. The total cost until the end of six months of treatment would be around $ 10,000 without pet insurance, and I didn’t have one. But chemotherapy could extend his life by months or even years, and I come from a long line of animal lovers, so the decision was easy for me. I would write it on a credit card and later find out how to pay.

Some of my friends thought I was crazy. Fisher was hardly the ideal pet. He was grumpy and sometimes violent. As a kitten, he terrorized me every time I brushed my teeth. While I stood in front of the bathroom mirror, he chased me from behind and if I didn’t catch him in time, he bit my calves, pierced the outer layer of skin and sometimes made me bleed. I always imagined that he was jealous of my reflection and the attention I gave him. Biting my legs was his way of saying, “I’m here! Look at me!” Somehow I always found his antics lovely. And he always tolerated my overzealous expressions of affection.

More than a month passed after the coronavirus arrived in Snohomish County, Washington, before it was linked to domestic deaths. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Democratic presidential candidates participated in a television debate. The news cycle continued, while the corona virus only really dominated the headlines in March.

I had been expecting March 2020 for a long time. I would be 40 on March 19. For months I was afraid of how to mark the bitter-sweet occasion. I really wanted to celebrate like every year, but I was afraid of a milestone for which I didn’t feel quite ready. I had no house or husband, and I wasn’t even sure I wanted these things. A planned trip to Southern California to visit my friend Jessica, who shares my birthday, would be the first personal victim I would suffer as a result of the outbreak. We had booked a two night stay in a coastal resort where we wanted to be spoiled with cooked meals and wellness treatments. Flights were still planned, but airlines began accepting travelers who were deterred by the virus. I took JetBlue on their offer for a full refund. With so many unknowns about how the virus spread or who was most vulnerable, it seemed like the right choice.

I still had a week off and had little to do but provide myself with food and ensure that Fisher was consuming enough calories daily to maintain his body weight as his appetite slowly faded. He had lost more than five pounds. If I spent $ 10,000 on chemotherapy, I thought I wouldn’t fucking starve my cat. Every day I spent between four and six hours filling 2 ml syringes with pasty, foul-smelling cat food in cans, and administered 14 of them daily at least 30 minutes apart to avoid vomiting.

My friends and family did their best to make my birthday feel special. The doorbell rang every few hours. Flowers, balloons, cupcakes. All preparations for a happy birthday party. Still, I was alone, my cat died and I just didn’t feel like honoring the occasion.

Tensions increased in New York as state and federal health officials warned that this would be the next hot spot for corona viruses. The subway was not safe, they said, so I rented a car. When my free week ended, my employer, Verizon Media (Yahoo’s parent company), had already introduced a work-from-home policy. They had announced special sickness benefits for those personally affected by the virus. Video meetings quickly became the new norm. Best practices for working from home have become common: Create a separate work area. Use the video feature to connect with colleagues. Take breaks as needed.

But breaks hardly felt like breaks. We were confined to our homes, without human contact, and were afraid for our health and the health of the people we loved. People over 65 and people with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable, they said. My two parents are in their 70s and my father is a brittle diabetic who has had multiple heart attacks. His health has always worried me – and now this.

In front of my window in the Brooklyn apartment, the shop windows were closed as not necessary, and I could see pedestrians wearing surgical masks. We were instructed to protect ourselves on the spot and to stand at least one meter apart. The word apocalyptic was often used to describe the streets of New York. When I wasn’t reporting the news, I lived it. Be thankful that you still have a jobI said to myself. So many Americans had lost theirs.

Now there was a daily meeting dealing with coronavirus reporting on our websites. Editors around the world would hand over the baton to ensure 24-hour live blog updates. Reported cases and confirmed deaths were constantly counted. We looked to Italy for an immediate glimpse of our immediate future, and the immediate future was bleak. The stock market fueled, March Madness was canceled, and celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rand Paul announced that they had tested positive. And with every major development, we’ve updated the blog, programmed articles, and sent push notifications to phones. Wash, rinse, repeat.

I would end my working day and feed Fisher and exchange a number of concerns for another. The corona virus crept into my town when Krebs attacked the only company I had. I wanted to keep him alive so much. The thought of losing him during the lockdown made me desperate.

I had only been back to work for a week when Fisher had his first seizure, some time after 11 p.m. on Saturday. His eyes widened and darkened as his fur puffed up until his body seemed to double. I moved him to the tiled bathroom floor, where he collapsed and cramped and foamed at the mouth before he went limp in my arms. I grabbed him hysterically and poured his almost lifeless body into a luggage rack, ran out in the freezing rain with pajamas and slippers and put him in the front seat of my rental car, which was parked around the corner, unsure if he was still alive at all . At the first traffic light I saw him raise his little head.

This weekend his illness progressed quickly. He had two or three more attacks on Sunday. They began to perform hourly in the early Monday morning. The cancer probably went to his brain, the emergency doctors said. I called out of work and wrote to my friend Steve: If I had to put him down, would you meet me at the vet? I asked knowing that he should violate social distancing guidelines. He never missed a blow: yes.

When Fisher, full of antispasmodic medication, sat on my lap for the fourth or fifth time in so many hours and urinated all over my leg, I knew it was time. In the middle of a global pandemic, in my city, and in so many other countries that were blocked, I cried when a doctor injected Fisher with the drugs that would end his life. Steve wore surgical gloves and held my trembling hand.

I returned to work on Wednesday to review the conspiracy theories about the virus that was now online. But on Thursday I struggled to concentrate. My thoughts wandered and I could hardly put sentences together. On Friday I realized that I was still so sad about Fisher. I was stuck here at home his home but he wasn’t there. I woke up to every shadow that crossed the room, every street noise I heard, and thought for a moment that it was him. Worse, somewhere in my subconscious, two days after Fischer’s death, I thought I should be over it. That everyone was suffering and nobody wanted to hear about my dead cat. Give yourself permission to grieveI said to myself. This will take some time.

As a homepage editor at MSNBC, I was proud to work in a newsroom in 2014 and was supported by my professional outlet. The corona virus was different. This time I didn’t feel privileged, I felt trapped. Covering this pandemic was not covering a story I had ever reported before. It was omnipresent and endless, and had the powerful ability to obscure the memory of news events as current and historical as a presidential impeachment. It required a whole new level of self-care at a time when so many of my usual self-care options were not available. By now we all knew FaceTiming was a bad excuse for socializing, and I was just too scared to go outside and go for a walk.

On April 8, I called my 95-year-old uncle in New Jersey to wish him a happy Passover. “Bernie,” I asked, “do you ever remember anything like that in your long life?” “Never,” he said. I’m freezing. For the first time, I suddenly understood something: there was no playbook to deal with a pandemic. It’s not the kind of story that motivated me to become a news editor, and despite what I could do to program important stories, it didn’t inspire me to keep reporting on the news. At the moment it was just my job. I emailed my manager asking for a few days off for mental health. Like everyone else, I just have to wait.





