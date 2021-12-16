During the early days of the Beatles, one person kept John Lennon from ‘going off the rails.’

The Beatles: During the early days of the band, one person kept John Lennon from going off the rails.

Many people admired the Beatles because of their music, unique appearance, and upbeat attitude.

Only one person, however, had such a strong grip on the group’s leader, John Lennon, that they were tasked with the difficult task of keeping him from “going off the rails” during the group’s formative years.

Due to a lack of gigs in their native Liverpool, England, the band, which included George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Pete Best, and Stu Sutcliffe at the time, traveled to Germany with the promise of more work.

The tour was booked by then-manager Alan Williams, and the band performed from August to October 1960. The group’s contract was for two months.

The band maintained a rigorous touring schedule.

On weekday evenings, they performed four hour sets totaling four and a half hours, and on weekends, they performed five hour sets totaling six hours.

The Beatles perfected their live act in Hamburg.

They learned to react musically to each other.

This became second nature to them, and after their first tour, they formed a tight musical unit.

The aspiring British rock stars continued to perform in the German city on a regular basis for the next two years.

In 1962, Sutcliffe died.

Ringo Starr would take Best’s place.

Cynthia Lennon held the power to keep her famous husband from “going off the rails,” according to playwright Mike Howl, who wrote the stage production of This Girl, a tribute to Cynthia Lennon’s life and influence on the life of her famous husband.

“I want to convey how important she was in John’s life, not just because of their son Julian,” playwright Mike Howl told The Guardian in an interview.

“While John was out in Hamburg, playing in the nightclubs of the Reeperbahn,” Howl explained, “he used to write to her every single day.”

“Some of these letters were seen by her friends,” I said.

I believe John would have gone completely insane if Cynthia hadn’t loved him.

“Their relationship was instrumental in keeping the Beatles together for as long as they did,” Howl said.

In 1957, John and Cynthia met as students at an art school in Liverpool, England.

Their romance grew quickly.

After learning that Cynthia was pregnant with their only child, John married Cynthia at the Mount Pleasant register office in Liverpool in August 1962.

Julian, their firstborn, would be born later.

Their chemistry is…

