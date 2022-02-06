During the filming of Pam and Tommy, Lily James went through 50 pairs of fake breasts.

During the filming of Pam and Tommy, Lily James wore out 50 pairs of fake breasts.

ACTRESS Lily James was booed repeatedly while portraying Pamela Anderson, wearing out 50 pairs of fake breasts in the process.

While filming the new TV series Pam andamp; Tommy, the 32-year-old Brit was given a new set of the gel-filled bosoms every day.

For the Disney(plus) show, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Pam’s lover Tommy Lee, she had to spend four hours in hair and make-up to look like the Baywatch star.

The couple is seen romping throughout, and the props department had to keep a steady supply of replacement boobs on hand.

“They’re made out of gel-filled silicone appliances, which move like real skin and absorb light similarly,” Jason Collins, the show’s make-up director, explained.

For filming, we needed a new pair every day, so we had 50 made.”

Make-up artists also added a fake forehead to Lily’s face to widen the gap between her brows and hairline.

“We went through 65 to 70 foreheads throughout the shoot,” Jason continued.

Lily had to go on long walks at home to regain her English accent after spending four months filming as Canadian Pamela.

“It was more glaringly obvious I did have to actively take myself off and go to the English countryside and go on long walks and assimilate back into myself,” she said.