During the filming of the Rust movie, Alec Baldwin claims he “didn’t pull the trigger.”

Alec Baldwin addressed the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, telling George Stephanopoulos that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun during filming.

Alec Baldwin recalls the day Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film in New Mexico.

In a new interview airing on ABC Thursday, Dec. 6, the 30 Rock actor sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos to discuss the fatal accident.

Baldwin is seen saying in a clip from their conversation that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the firearm prop that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Oct.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said.

“I didn’t press the button.”

The two crew members “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin,” according to a press release issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office on the day of the incident.

“It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled,” Stephanopoulos says.

“I would never, ever point a gun at someone and pull the trigger,” Baldwin said, adding that a bullet “wasn’t even supposed to be on the property” where they were filming in New Mexico.

When Stephanopoulos asked how a “live bullet” got into the gun, Baldwin said, “I have no idea.”

Baldwin became emotional during the interview as he discussed the accident, saying, “I think back and I think of what could I have done?”

“Everyone who worked with her loved her, liked her, and admired her,” he said.

“I mean, it’s hard for me to believe [she’s gone] even now.”

“To me, it doesn’t seem real.”

E! News reached out to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office for comment on Baldwin’s recent interview, and E! News also reached out to the Rust production for comment.

Investigators are looking into what happened at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, with a judge recently signing off on another search warrant.

The full interview will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

