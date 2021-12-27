During the filming of ‘Titanic,’ Kate Winslet admitted to ‘occasionally peeing’ in the water tank.

While filming ‘Titanic,’ Kate Winslet admitted to ‘occasionally peeing’ in the water tank.

When Titanic was released in 1997, it immediately became a box office smash.

The director, James Cameron, insisted on recreating both the luxurious world of the doomed ship and the horrible, bleak atmosphere of the tragedy, which is one of the movie’s most notable features.

The lead actors, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, spent hours in icy water in a tank filming the ship’s sinking.

During those long days, Winslet admitted that she resorted to some unusual behavior to get through the scenes.

Click here to see more behind-the-scenes photos from Titanic: http:t.con9dIYDOmpic.twitter.comkBBJagVB

The actors spent many days filming scenes in the water, as one would expect in a film about the world’s most famous shipwreck.

To create the illusion of a sinking ship, a massive water tank was built, and the actors had to stay in the water all day to complete the scenes.

The water was painfully cold, according to Rolling Stone, but Winslet preferred it that way.

She believed that if the water had been more comfortable, she would not have known how the people who had experienced the tragic event felt.

Despite her commitment to unsettling accuracy, Winslet made some concessions to make the difficult filming conditions more bearable.

“Yes, I admit to peeing in that water on occasion,” she admitted.

“Because you wanted it to be perfect.”

You didn’t want to have to get out and go to the bathroom, which would take a half-hour with corsets and dresses and such.

So, yes, I had to pee.

It’s the same with a swimming pool — do you really consider what’s in there?”

Titanic, according to Insider, was a massive undertaking that cost more than (dollar)1 million per minute to produce.

The vast sum of money was spent on minute details such as painstakingly accurate replicas of the original ship’s decor.

The White Star Line logo was even stamped on tiny objects that would never be seen on film by the props department.

The actors were served to maintain an air of luxury in the scenes set in the first-class dining room…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Check out this behind the scenes pic from Titanic! Click here to view more: http://t.co/n9dIYDOmpic.twitter.com/kBBJagVB — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) June 12, 2012