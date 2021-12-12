During the final battle, Wrestling World expresses gratitude to Ring of Honor.

The final event of this iteration of Ring of Honor’s long-running promotion, Final Battle, takes place tonight, marking the end of an era.

The promotion is taking a break to retool and change things up, which meant terminating all of its talent’s contracts and bringing the era to a close with the highly anticipated Final Battle.

With the event currently taking place, many in the wrestling community have taken to social media to share their tributes, memories, and thank yous to Ring of Honor and how it has impacted their careers, and we’ve compiled a variety of tributes starting on the next slide.

Stars like Deonna Purrazzo, Adam Cole, Kenta, Matt Hardy, and others have all chimed in on what Ring of Honor meant and means to them, including current stars who competed at tonight’s event or stars who got their start or big break in ROH.

The complete card for tonight’s Final Battle can be found here.

I’ll sit and laugh with you tonight beneath the blood red sky (hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comE1V50wVhgM

I’m not here today without this opportunity (hashtag)ThankyouROH(hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.com4JH0u6uTjw(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)FinalB

The End of an Era tonight…

Thank you @ringofhonor(hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comLoQYoXPq0u for the start of a new one!

There would be no @ringofhonor and no (hashtag)Finalbattlepic.twitter.comsAYZ4SIadK if @rohcary didn’t exist.

@ringofhonor, thank you so much for everything.

Because of you, I became enamored of independent wrestling.

You were instrumental in my becoming a wrestler.

Because of you, I’ve traveled all over the world.

And without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Thank you for your consideration.

Without my time at @ringofhonor, I wouldn’t be the (hashtag)Virtuosa.

Thank you for (hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comR1sjHMQ9XL (hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comR1sjHMQ9XL (hashtag)FinalB

I’m not sure where we’d be now if not for @ringofhonor.

Thank you so much for everything, (hashtag)thankyouroh(hashtag)finalbattle(hashtag)ringofhonor(hashtag)roh(hashtag)Hanson(hashtag)rowe(hashtag)[email protected]_WWEpic.twitter.comMz09pzLXep

I’m grateful for every chance I’ve had to get in the ring and do what I love.

My time in Ring of Honor was unforgettable, and it paved the way for me to live the life I do now. pic.twitter.com6HkeP35zax

Thank you @ringofhonor for the short but sweet (hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comfJCqkaXQad (hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comfJCqkaXQad (hashtag)FinalBattlepic.twitter.comfJCqkaXQad (

Thank you, @ringofhonor(hashtag)EndOfAnEra(hashtag)FinalBattle(hashtag)RingOfHonorpic.twitter.comvRqvPtHROc for your support.

Tonight’s (hashtag)FinalBattle could be @RingOfHonor’s final event ever – at the very least, it marks the end of an era for the company.

There are quite a few…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Wrestling World Thanks Ring of Honor During Final Battle

Beneath the blood red sky I’ll sit and laugh with you tonight #FinalBattlepic.twitter.com/E1V50wVhgM — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 11, 2021

Final battle in 2005.

This is the day I started US journey.

I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH#FinalBattlepic.twitter.com/4JH0u6uTjw — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 11, 2021

Tonight, The End of an Era… …but the beginning of a new one!

Thank you @ringofhonor#FinalBattlepic.twitter.com/LoQYoXPq0u — josh woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) December 11, 2021

Thank you for everything @ringofhonor I fell in love with Independent Wrestling because of you. I found myself as a wrestler because of you. I traveled the world because of you. And I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Thank you 🙏 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 12, 2021

I’m always so grateful for any opportunity I’ve had to get in a ring and do what I love. My time was very special in Ring of Honor and it led me to the life I have today. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6HkeP35zax — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) December 11, 2021

Tonight’s #FinalBattle could possibly be @RingOfHonor‘s last event ever – It at least signifies the end of an ROH era. I have many great memories from ROH & felt compelled to share some today. Big Money Matt originated in ROH, as I was in the midst of an issue with Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/RhIXT82e87 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 11, 2021

I have a ton of great memories from @ringofhonor . Thank you to every fan that gave their hearts to a product we all believed in. Thank you @rohcary . You never get the credit you deserve. Thank you @realkevinkelly , @BookItGabe , @TheJimCornette , BJ, and so many others. pic.twitter.com/J25go4I5cc — CORINO (@StevenCorino) December 11, 2021

Hangman thanks Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/iKn2IQqAsZ — The Macho HOOK (@Machobeard4life) December 11, 2021