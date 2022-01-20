During the first interview, Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, fights back tears and reveals their final conversation.

Kelly Rizzo was visibly emotional during her first interview since the death of her husband, Bob Saget, as she recalled the late comedian and their final moments together.

“He put everything on the table.”

He told everyone he loved, and I mean, anyone he met — even spent any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” the 42-year-old food blogger began on Thursday, January 20 on the Today show.

“If you knew Bob, you knew he was in love with you.

You never had a second thought.

Even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have time to talk to everyone and tell them that he loved them all the time?’

On January 9, Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

The 65-year-old comedian put on a show just hours before he died.

When Hoda Kotb told Rizzo that Saget’s friend Mike Young told her that the Full House alum always “wanted to catch the first flight” home after shows to be with his family, Rizzo broke down in tears.

“What was always so special about him was that he would always try to see me when he was out of town,” she said.

“When he was at home, he liked to sleep in, but when he was away, he liked to sleep in.

He’d go to bed at 2 a.m. and wake up at 4 a.m. so he could catch the 6 a.m. flight home and spend time with me.

We treasured every moment we had together.

That is why, you know, this is so painful.”

“But at the same time, I know that every second we had together was just maximized to the fullest and that we absolutely — there was nothing left unsaid and nothing left on the table,” Rizzo continued.

So those are the things I’m clinging to.”

Saget was “very happy” and “thrilled” to be performing again, according to Rizzo, before his untimely death.

“He was also a sensitive and upright man.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Fights Back Tears During 1st Interview, Reveals Their Final Conversation