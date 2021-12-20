During the lockdown, Ed Sheeran’s touring income drops from £70 million to just £591 million.

Ed Sheeran was earning £192,000 per day from live shows during his record-breaking touring days.

However, it’s fair to say that this source of income has plummeted, with the singer songwriter now earning just £1.62 per day.

“Ed’s Hayagotatourboi Touring accounts make for hilarious reading,” a source said.

“From his tours, he’s made a fortune, and the company has made more than £250 million in the last three years.”

“Ed made so much money that he was earning £192,000 per day.”

“But now that he’s on leave, he’s living a little more like us, with a daily wage of £1.62.”

Ed’s Divide tour in 2019 was the highest-grossing of all time, with 8.9 million tickets sold across six continents earning him £587 million.

However, he later decided to take a break from performing in front of his millions of fans in order to concentrate on his No. 1 album Equals.

For the 12 months leading up to the end of March 2020, the Thinking Out Loud singer’s tour account totaled £70 million.

The same account had £591 in it twelve months later.

“Taking a break from music in 2019 and focusing on Equals is the reason the account’s cash flow has decreased,” the insider continued.

“Ed will return to the road with his (plus) – x tour next year, and given that it’ll be three years since his last tour, it’s likely he’ll make even more money than before.”

Ed should be fine as long as the pandemic does not cancel any of the dates.

He’s gearing up to perform a slew of shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Ed booked five nights at Wembley Arena, as well as three additional shows in the Irish Republic and others in Belfast, Cardiff, Sunderland, and Manchester, due to the high demand for tickets.

Ed’s Mathematics tour begins on April 28 in Cork and will take him across the United Kingdom before heading to Europe in July.

He’ll be on the road until late September, wrapping up the European leg with three nights in a row in, Germany.

I’ll be surprised if Ed doesn’t surpass his Divide tour earnings.

