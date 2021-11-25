During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Al Roker gets a special call from Joe Biden.

Although the Butter Man did not pay Al Roker a visit during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, he did receive a special call from someone else.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who watched the festivities from Nantucket, called Roker during the broadcast to share a holiday message with America as the famed meteorologist took to the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving morning to host NBC’s broadcast of the annual holiday event.

“Oh my gosh, look who’s calling,” Roker exclaimed as he held his phone to the screen to show viewers at home who was calling. After answering the call, he went on to encourage the president and first lady to share a message with the country, asking, “What’s your message to the American folks on this Thanksgiving Day?” Biden responded, “My message is after two years you’re back, America’s back.”

Did you catch President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's kiss?

At the #MacysParade, Jill Biden called @alroker?



“Al, there’s nothing we can’t overcome, and you’re one of the reasons for that, pal.”

You’re constantly on the move.

“You’re always rooting,” Biden continued, laughing, before adding, “I’m looking forward to Santa.”

“We appreciate it, Mr. Roker,” Roker said before the call ended, “we wish we were there with you.”

President of the United States

Thank you a lot.

I hope you’ll keep watching the parade.

Santa is on his way.

Mr. Santa Claus is on his way.

“Well, he’s the president of the United States, I guess he can do that,” Roker joked after the call, adding, “well, he’s the president of the United States, I guess he can do that.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began at 9 a.m., as Roker and his Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb prepared for their day’s big events.

“This is always a special time in America, but the blessings of Thanksgiving are especially meaningful this year,” the president said. “After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can’t plan or replicate,” the first lady added.

Laughter is the music of a warm, bustling kitchen.

The sound of small feet thumping together.

The circle is complete…

