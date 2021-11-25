During the Pacers’ overtime victory, LeBron James ejected two Pacers fans.

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-116 victory in Indiana, LeBron James had two Indiana Pacers fans ejected.

Following the game, the Lakers superstar explained why the two fans were ejected.

According to the New York Post, James told reporters, “When obscene gestures and language come into it, (it) can’t be tolerated.”

“There’s a difference between cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win, and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn’t say to me,” James said, though one fan who claimed to be sitting near the two provided some insight.

These Pacers fans were ejected because of LeBron’s presence.

The female fan who was ejected allegedly said, “I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck,” while the male fan allegedly said, “Bronnys a Bih bih bih.” According to the fan, the staff asked them to quiet down, but James heard enough to request that they be escorted out of the arena.

In overtime, James told the referee, “This one right f—king here!” pointing at the two fans.

As she walked away from courtside, the woman who had been kicked out made a pouty face.

James had the last laugh as he led the Lakers to victory over the Pacers with a season-high 39 points.

He was returning after a one-game suspension for striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face, causing him to bleed.

Since the incident on Sunday, James has not spoken to Stewart, but he did tell reporters that it was an “accident.”

“I went over to apologize to him, and you guys saw what happened after that,” James said, according to CNN. “Definitely an accident, I’m not that type of player.”

"I'm sorry to see how things went downhill from there.

the Lakers are happy to have James back. I thought an ejection was warranted because of what happened after that… but a suspension, I didn't think was warranted."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, “He really wanted to play in that Knicks game, and he looks forward to that every year.”

“So to come back tonight, to quarterback the defense and carry the offense the way he did — that’s a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”