During the pandemic, I married a stranger, which upset my mother, but I knew it was the right decision.

During the pandemic, I married a stranger – my mother was furious, but I knew it was the right decision.

MICHELLE JENKS, a teacher, and her husband Owen Jenkins, an IT manager, live in Sheffield.

She discusses how their relationship grew after they married as strangers in March 2020.

MY HUSBAND Owen got down on one knee in our bedroom and pulled a diamond ring from his pocket.

‘Yes!’ I choked out through tears, before we both burst out laughing.

The irony was that we’d been happily married for exactly one year, having married as strangers in March 2020.

We’d met on the fifth series of Channel 4’s Married At First Sight, so we’d bypassed the traditional courtship and gone straight to the serious commitment.

It was December 2019 when I decided to apply on the spur of the moment after seeing the show advertised on TV. I was ready to settle down and wanted to meet a man who shared my desire.

I’d tried online dating before and met a few guys, but it never worked out.

A few weeks later, the producers contacted me to conduct an evaluation before informing me that I had been chosen.

My mother, Anne, and my friends were concerned, but I felt compelled to do it for myself.

Because the marriages on the show were legally binding at the time, the production team and I had six weeks to find a dress, plan a hen do, and finalize prenuptial agreements and a will.

My mother was upset because she felt her traditions and excitement had been taken away from her, and she was also afraid it wouldn’t work out, but the majority of my family and friends were supportive.

Other than his name and a few minor details, I knew nothing about Owen, but I was swept up in the romance of hoping he could be The One.

The magnitude of what I was about to do dawned on me on March 14, 2020.

As the door to the ceremony room opened, I straightened my beautiful ivory wedding gown and clutched my dad Gary’s arm.

Because I’d decided not to wear my glasses, everything was a blur, and I didn’t see Owen’s face until I was close enough to touch him.

Physical attraction is the one thing the show’s producers can’t guarantee, but it was definitely there for me.

With the exception of the cameras rolling, our friends and family said it was just like any other wedding.

And as soon as my mother and I met,…

