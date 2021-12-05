During the premiere of his Netflix show Coming Out Colton, Colton Underwood confirms his relationship with Jordan C Brown.

During the premiere of his Netflix show Coming Out Colton, Colton Underwood CONFIRMS his relationship with boyfriend Jordan C Brown.

Colton Underwood unveiled his new boyfriend, Jordan C Brown, whom he referred to as his “love,” in a sentimental Instagram Story post during the premiere of Coming Out Colton.

On Saturday, the former NFL player teased his beau with a series of photos on his Instagram Story, leading up to the big reveal.

“Happy birthday to my dog-obsessed…,” he began.

“A man of the family…

“Corn-fed livestock…

“Love,” said the speaker.

Jordan, as well as Jordan and Colton, 29, were featured in the posts.

Colton rested his hand on his boyfriend’s knee in the final photo.

Jordan was also photographed with members of Colton’s family, according to the slideshow.

The former Bachelor star’s grandfather, who was photographed wearing a customized Disney t-shirt, posed with the birthday boy.

Colton had not mentioned a love interest online prior to the series of posts, despite the fact that they had been seen out together publicly on several occasions.

In April, he revealed that he was gay.

In an interview with GMA host Robin Roberts, Colton made the announcement.

“This year has been a lot for a lot of people,” he said at the time.

“It’s probably forced a lot of people to look in the mirror and face what they were avoiding.”

“I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’ve run from myself for a long time.”

My sexual orientation is homosexual.

And I realized it earlier this year.”

“The next step in all of this,” he continued, “was informing people.”

I’m still nervous; it’s been quite a ride.”

In September, Colton and Jordan were first linked.

As previously reported by The Sun, the couple took a vacation to Hawaii as a couple.

Jordan has been involved in politics for over two decades.

He’s been linked to several Democratic Party campaigns, and he even advised former President Barack Obama and First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Jordan had previously been linked to Paul Rusconi, with whom he appeared in Instagram posts dating back to 2017.

Jordan is a singer in addition to his political work.

He sang on a cover of Coldplay’s hit single Fix You in 2020.

Colton did spill the beans about his love in an interview with Us Weekly while promoting his new Netflix series Coming Out Colton, despite being tight-lipped about it online.

“I’m happy, I’m in love, and I’m in a good position,” he told the outlet.

He also stated that his partner had met his family.

Colton learns to accept his homosexuality in the six-part series Coming Out Colton.

The show continues as he discusses…

