During the premiere of Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ Olivia Wilde is ‘obviously’ watching her boyfriend Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde couldn’t stop gushing about Harry Styles’ cameo performance in Eternals after he made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film.

“Obviously watching now,” the Booksmart director, 37, commented on Gemma Chan’s Instagram post on Thursday, January 13.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from set with the caption, “Now on @disneyplus.” In two of Chan’s photos, she posed with the 27-year-old “Woman” singer while they were both dressed in their official superhero suits.

Before making a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in a highly anticipated post-credits scene, the former One Direction member was absent from the majority of the MCU film, which was first released in November 2021.

Styles walks down the Domo’s corridor with a CGI troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt), interrupting Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) as they discuss how to save their fellow Eternals.

In the scene, Styles, who plays Thanos’ brother, said, “I’m Eros, this is Pip, and you are as beautiful as legends say, Thena.”

“Pip and I have come to assist.

Your pals are in a lot of trouble.

“We’ll track them down.”

While the My Policeman star was only onscreen for a few moments, he left an impression on his fellow Eternals cast members and director Chloé Zhao.

The Nomadland director, 39, told Deadline in November 2021, “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me.”

“I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos over the years in the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings,” says the writer.

“And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros and said, ‘Let’s go find actors.’ I’d been keeping an eye on Harry since Dunkirk, and I thought he was very interesting,” she explained at the time.

I realized he was that character after meeting him, and I cast the rest of my cast in the same way.

There’s a lot of Eros in this.

