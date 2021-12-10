During the red carpet, John Goodman flaunts his complete transformation.

During the red carpet, John Goodman displays his full body transformation.

John Goodman’s weight loss transformation continues to attract attention, building on his previous successes since opening up about his weight loss in previous years.

Goodman has been open about his weight struggles over the years, revealing that he was as heavy as 400 pounds at his heaviest during a 2011 David Letterman interview.

Goodman debuted the latest step in his weight loss journey on the red carpet for the new animated series The Freak Brothers on Monday.

According to PEOPLE, Goodman portrays “Fat Freddy” on the show but is far from that in real life.

Goodman flaunted his newfound health in an orange v-neck sweater, blue shirt, and blazer.

Goodman attributes his happier outlook to a healthier lifestyle and “portion control” over the past 20 years.

At the time, Goodman explained, “It was basically just portion control and ‘I don’t need it.'”

“I was just shoveling everything into my mouth…But I don’t want to be an example to anyone when the weight comes crashing back on – when I start eating Crisco straight from the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners’ sugar.”

Goodman tells AARP that he was in “pretty bad shape” after Roseanne ended the first time, saying, “I had a lot of resentment.”

It wasn’t that I didn’t care about it; it was just that I didn’t

It was a serious flaw in my character.

I was always wishing for more of something.

There was a void inside of me.

I still have it, but I now understand what it is.

You see it and say, ‘There it is.’ You don’t have to fill it with another pork chop or a beverage.”

The actor gave up sugar and alcohol and began exercising six days a week, a habit he has maintained throughout his decade-long weight-loss journey.

It’s also coincided with a string of professional triumphs that have made Goodman a sought-after actor in a number of films.

This includes roles in several Coen Brothers films, a revival and spin-off of Roseanne, The Conners, and his current role on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

“I used to take three months off, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever, and then go back to my old habits,” Goodman says.

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

John Goodman Shows off Full Body Transformation During Red Carpet