During the Saints’ shutout loss, Tom Brady destroys his tablet.

On Sunday night, Tom Brady was furious.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs.

Brady slammed a tablet to the ground after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Brady was shut out for the third time in his career and the first time since 2006, according to StatMuse, after his pick ended the Buccaneers’ chances of winning the game.

The game ended with a 9-0 final score.

“Obviously, we didn’t execute,” Brady said after the game, according to the Buccaneers’ official website.

“It was simply a difficult evening.”

I didn’t get much done correctly.

We need to improve significantly and return to work.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, and we’ll see if we can win next week.”

Along with the interception, Brady finished the day with 214 yards and no touchdowns.

Brady had not thrown a touchdown pass in a game since Week 4 of the season.

And his passer rating of 57.1 this season is his lowest.

Despite the Buccaneers’ numerous injuries during the game, Brady made no excuses.

“A lot of guys got hurt tonight,” Brady said, “but that’s football.”

“We’ll try to figure out who can step in and fill some roles while also playing outstanding football.”

The Bucs are still in a good position to make another Super Bowl run, despite the loss and Brady’s performance.

Tampa Bay has clinched the NFC South with a 10-4 record and just one more win.

The Buccaneers’ focus now shifts to the final three games of the regular season.

Brady said, “We just didn’t play well enough.”

“I believe it was just about one game, how we could win the game, but obviously you can’t win if you don’t score points.”

It was a particularly trying evening.

We didn’t do very well tonight, in my opinion.

It would be nice if there was only one thing to worry about.

It was a jumble of events.”

