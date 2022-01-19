During the Season 9 reunion of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Lisa Vanderpump criticizes Lala Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett.

During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Reunion, Lisa Vanderpump criticizes Lala Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett.

When it came to her breakup with Randall Emmett, Lala Kent didn’t hold back — and she wasn’t just mad at him for allegedly cheating on her.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me,” Lala, 31, said in the trailer for the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, which Bravo released on Tuesday, January 18.

“This man made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world.”

“I’m repulsed.”

Lala, who is married to Randall, 50, and has a 10-month-old daughter named Ocean, was referring to her co-stars implying that they had heard about the director’s affair with the beauty mogul.

During the sneak peek, James Kennedy mentioned “sexual rumors,” and Scheana Shay mocked Lala for comparing Randall to her fiancé, Brock Davies.

“You were too busy flying around on private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly,” the 30-year-old former rugby player said of the Utah native.

