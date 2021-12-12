During the Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt, Tom Holland farted on Zendaya.

During a Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt, Tom Holland farted on Zendaya.

Tom Holland’s experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home was anything but easy.

The Spider-Man star says he broke wind while filming a wire stunt with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on SiriusXM’s Town Hall.

During the filming of the Homecoming trilogy’s final chapter, where multiversal villains threaten an unmasked Peter Parker (Holland), best friend Ned (Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), the 25-year-old actor revealed another Spidey stunt mishap.

On SiriusXM, Holland revealed a hilarious moment between Spider-Man and his two best friends during a swinging scene:

Holland admitted, “I farted.”

“I did, unfortunately, fart on [Zendaya].”

It’s a challenge, and the suit is tight.

“It squeezes your intestines,” Batalon continued.

“It was very obvious,” Zendaya said when asked if Holland confessed.

He “immediately” admitted fault and apologized, according to Holland.

“It’s my fault!”

“A few inches off the ground, and [director Jon Watts]is [moving]with the camera and swinging us as well,” Zendaya said of Spider-Man and MJ’s windy swing through the city.

“That’s all there is to it.”

“We just kind of squat with each other and move around,” Holland continued, “and the camera is attached to either my chest or my back.”

Holland described a scene in which Spider-Man and MJ web-swing into Peter Parker’s bedroom as another “difficult” stunt.

“We were tethered together; [she]was sitting on my front, and I was wearing the full mask.”

“They were going to drop us into this wall, but I couldn’t see it until the very last minute because I had the mask [half down]and Zendaya’s head [in front of my face],” he explained.

“Ah, sh-t, this is going to be [awful].” “I just remember doing that stunt and it was really difficult because I obviously wanted to make sure [Zendaya] was safe, and I didn’t want to get it wrong and miss the wall.”

With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to differentiate between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter approaches Doctor Strange for assistance, he is met with…

