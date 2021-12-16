During the summer in Atlanta, Georgia, the cast of “The Waltons” filmed a snowball fight.

During the summer in Atlanta, Georgia, the cast of ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ filmed a snowball fight.

The Waltons’ Homecoming reintroduced family-friendly entertainment.

For the holidays, the CW debuted a new version of the traditional family.

The new cast depicted the Waltons as they awaited the arrival of John Walton Sr.

to return home for the holidays (Ben Lawson).

Of course, they had to film it last summer in order to get it on The CW in time for the holidays.

Despite this, they managed to have a snowball fight.

Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer, Marcelle LeBlanc, and Lawon, who star in The Waltons: Homecoming, took part in a Zoom panel on Nov.

In the hot Atlanta, Georgia summer, they revealed the secret to filming a snowball fight.

The CW is now streaming The Waltons’ Homecoming.

There’s a reason it’s called Hotlanta.

It took more than fake snow to pull off a snowball fight in the summer.

“They’d, like, wipe you down from sweating in between,” Young inquired of Shroyer, who plays John Boy Walton.

The sweat wipe downs, according to Shroyer.

He also talked about the imported snow, which only lasted one take.

Both then and now, John Boy is the same person.

Richard Thomas, star of ‘The Waltons,’ was moved by ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming.’

“The snow melts so quickly,” Shroyer explained, “that everything was soaking wet.”

“I’m sorry, Christian [Finlayson] is back.

When I shoved the snow in his face, he was practically in a pool of water.

But it was enjoyable.”

The Waltons’ Homecoming cast was dressed for a Midwest winter.

Michael Boyd was in charge of the costumes, and he knew how to keep them cool in Atlanta.

On This Is Us, he doesn’t have to deal with this.

“I think Marcelle and I had like a little harness with ice packs under all of our clothes on the first day,” Shroyer said.

“It was grueling, but we made it.”

Between takes, they kept cool by sucking life savers, according to LeBlanc.

“Plus,” she added, “we’re sucking on Life Savers.”

“Battle that heat and make it look like we were freezing was an adventure.”

They did, however, benefit from the ice bags.

I got a shiver or two.”

Boyd dressed the cast in Depression-era attire.

There was only so much he could do to keep the temperature down.

“His attention to detail was astounding,”…

