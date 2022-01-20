During the ‘Twilight’ audition, Robert Pattinson fell off a bed while kissing Kristen Stewart: ‘I Was So Into It’

During their Twilight costar Kristen Stewart’s auditions for the film franchise, Robert Pattison felt an instant chemistry with her.

During the Wednesday, January 19, episode of the “Big Hit Show” podcast, director Catherine Hardwicke revealed that Pattinson, 35, and Stewart, 31, tried out for their roles as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, respectively, in the 66-year-old’s home in 2007.

“The audition was done right here on the bed by Rob and Kristen.”

“They were doing the kissing scene, and he fell off and landed right here on the floor,” Hardwicke recalled.

“Rob and Kristen did a kissing scene audition on my bed.”

Rob was so engrossed in it that he tripped and fell out of bed.

I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down,’ and I’m filming with my little video camera in there.”

Pattinson, who was 21 at the time, was warned by the filmmaker not to date Stewart, who was under the age of 18.

“At the end, Kristen said, ‘It has to be Rob.’ I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’

“I don’t want to get involved in any illegal activities,” she stated.

“I recall telling Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is seventeen,'” says the narrator.

It’s illegal to have a sexual relationship in our country…’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.'”

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 were the five films in which the Spencer actress and Batman star appeared: 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and 2012’s The Twi

Pattinson and Stewart’s on-screen chemistry translated to real life in 2009, when the costars began dating.

Their romance hit a snag in July 2012, when photos of the actress kissing director Rupert Sanders were published in Us Weekly.

The couple reconciled after a brief split, but called it quits for good in 2013.

In September 2019, the star of The Happiest Season reflected on her highly publicized relationship with the actor.

“When Rob and I were together, we didn’t have an example to follow,” Stewart said at the time to Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“We were stripped of so much that when we tried to control one aspect, we just said, ‘No, we’ll never talk about it.'”

