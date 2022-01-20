During the West Elm Caleb Saga, TikTokers banded together to share dating red flags.

During the West Elm Caleb Saga, TikTokers come together to share their dating red flags.

On TikTok, there’s a new trending hashtag—but it’s not a challenge.

Many women are using it to share their dating stories after a man dubbed “West Elm Caleb” allegedly ghosted them all.

If you frequent TikTok, the name “West Elm Caleb” is likely to have recently appeared in your feed.

While many people wish to go viral on social media, the mysterious figure behind this moniker is becoming well-known for a different reason.

After several New York-based TikTok users discovered that they had all allegedly dated the same person: a man named Caleb who purportedly works for the furniture company West Elm, women on the app have banded together and shared their dating red flags under the hashtag (hashtag)WestElmCaleb.

Users have made unsubstantiated claims about the alleged serial dater, such as that they matched with him on Hinge, received a barrage of affectionate messages—dubbed “love-bombing”—and then were abruptly ghosted.

The word got out, and a community of women formed to educate other women about dating red flags.

“I wasn’t going to make a video about this, but I feel like it’s my duty as your Asian older sister to warn New York City girls about this Caleb from West Elm ASAP,” TikTok user @meemshou said.

@kellsbellsbaby, a TikTok user who also claimed to have been ghosted by West Elm Caleb, used the hashtag to warn others of “sus” behavior. “I don’t want what happened to me to happen to anyone else,” she said in a video posted on Jan 18.

“The point is, maybe just avoid him?”

Over 5.4 million people have seen 19 videos with the hashtag (hashtag)WestElmCaleb.

The growing fan base has drawn comparisons to John Tucker Must Die, a 2006 romantic comedy in which a group of girls band together to seek vengeance on a high school basketball star after discovering that he was secretly dating all of them at the same time.

“So there are dozens of New York women telling stories on tiktok about a man named Caleb from West Elm who is a furniture designer who gaslights and ghosts them,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It’s as if John Tucker Must Die or The Other Woman had actually happened…”

