During their lunch dates, Betty White revealed how Mary Tyler Moore’s ‘Halo’ would occasionally slip.

During their lunch outings, Betty White revealed how Mary Tyler Moore’s ‘Halo’ would occasionally slip.

Viewers are revisiting Betty White’s former sitcoms in light of her recent death.

Many fans remember White as the sweet Rose Nyland on The Golden Girls, but she played the saucy Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

When White was hired for the role, she was close friends with Moore, and she revealed that her pal would occasionally take her out for some decadent lunches.

In season four of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White made her debut as Sue Ann Nivens, the Happy Homemaker.

Moore, who enjoyed ribbing her pal about the part, recalled discussing her debut with the comedy actor.

In her book, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t), White writes, “I dialed Mary’s number and said, ‘Guess who is coming on your show next week?”

“When I told her, she said, ‘Oh, no, you don’t! I may not butt into the show very often, but I do have veto power!’ With that kind of response, I knew she was as excited as I was about the concept.”

Sue Ann was such a hit that White was cast as a regular cast member until the show’s seventh season.

“It had given my career a huge boost in the right direction,” White said.

“The first year, I did 12 out of 22 shows, and the next three seasons, I did seven or eight.”

Sue Ann was always mentioned (not always flatteringly) even when she wasn’t present, which kept her alive.”

Moore’s diabetes necessitated strict dietary restrictions, and White observed how Moore spent her lunch break.

“She used to use the lunch break to do what she liked best while the rest of us were chowing down,” White explained of Moore.

“A mirror, a piano, and a piano player (he walked in) would be rolled onto the stage.”

Several of Mary’s dance class friends, as well as her dance teacher, would arrive soon.

Every day, they had an hour-long dance class that was a joy to watch.”

Moore would occasionally deviate from her normal routine and take White out to eat.

“This was all very noble,” the Golden Girls alum wrote, “but every now and then, Mary’s halo would slip.”

“At 11 a.m., she’d get a gleam in her eye, look at…

