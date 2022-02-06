During their public feud, Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner is ‘trying to be the peacemaker’ between her daughter and ex-husband Kanye West.

During their public feud, Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner is ‘trying to be the peacemaker’ between her daughter and ex Kanye West.

As daughter Kim Kardashian’s feud with ex Kanye West heats up, Kris Jenner is acting as a “peacemaker.”

The rapper, 44, hasn’t been shy about taking shots at his ex in the past, but their feud reached a head this week when he slammed the reality star for allowing their daughter North, eight, to use TikTok.

Kim, 41, issued a lengthy statement in response to Kanye’s initial Instagram post, demonstrating the depth of her feelings.

Kris, 66, is now taking the lead in attempting to cover up the cracks, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly.

“The other Kardashians are supporting Kim; they’re all there for each other,” they said.

“Kris is the only one who is still dating Kanye.”

“She always has, and she’s the one who brings him peace when no one else will.”

It came after Kanye expressed his displeasure with North’s use of TikTok on Friday, posting a still from one of her videos on Instagram.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he captioned his first of many posts.

The singer also shared a screenshot of the website’s terms of service, which state that visitors must be at least 13 years old.

TikTok confirmed plans to review the account that was created in November 2021, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North could create,” Kim responded with a statement.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses with adult supervision because it brings her so much joy.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is causing even more pain for everyone,” Kim continued.

“I’ve wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship from the start because it’s what’s best for our kids.”

“And it saddens me that Kanye keeps making it impossible at every turn.”

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately,” the TV personality concluded, “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The father of four kids…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.