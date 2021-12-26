During their toxic relationship, Hugh Hefner forbade Holly Madison from wearing red lipstick.

During their toxic relationship, Hugh Hefner prohibited Holly Madison from wearing red lipstick.

Holly Madison is a social media influencer and the star of a long-running Las Vegas show.

Madison was a resident of the Playboy Mansion and one of Hugh Hefner’s most high-profile girlfriends for a long time before she started carving out her own unique brand.

Madison has been speaking out in recent years about her relationship with Hefner, revealing many shocking and toxic aspects of their relationship.

Madison and her former reality show co-star, Bridget Marquardt, both admit in a new docuseries that Hefner was very controlling over Madison’s appearance.

Madison met Hefner at a party at the Playboy Mansion when she was an aspiring model.

The blonde beauty made an impression on Hefner, and she later wrote in her memoir that she spent the night with him not long after their first meeting.

Madison was only 21 years old when she moved into the Mansion and was quickly immersed in a world of mystery and intrigue she could never have imagined.

Madison, along with several of Hefner’s other girlfriends, rose to fame after appearing in the popular reality series The Girls Next Door, which depicted life at the Playboy Mansion in a glamorized manner.

Madison’s biography reveals that the truth was quite different.

Despite this, she stayed in a relationship with Hefner until 2008, when she left the Mansion for new opportunities.

In a first look at (hashtag)SecretsofPlayboy, premiering January 24 at 98c,[email protected] gives a glimpse into the dark side of Playboy. https:t.coL8WxEt35Dx

Madison has remained open about how toxic she believes her relationship with Hefner was. Hefner died in 2017, but Madison has remained open about how toxic she believes her relationship with him was.

Madison and another of Hefner’s girlfriends, Marquardt, reveal the troubled relationship between Hefner and Madison in the upcoming docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

Hefner was strict with Madison’s appearance, even forbidding her from wearing red lipstick, according to Marquardt in the documentary.

According to BuzzFeed News, “(Madison) came down with red lipstick one time, and he flipped out and said he hated red lipstick on girls [and to]take…

