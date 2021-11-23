During WWE Raw, a WWE fan attacks Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is attacked by a WWE fan during WWE Raw.

During this week’s Monday Night Raw, a fan jumped Seth Rollins inside the Barclays Center.

Rollins was supposed to face Finn Balor in a match, but after a promo about his Survivor Series victory, “The Visionary” got into a brawl with the former NXT Champion.

Rollins eventually won the match, nabbing Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp.

However, as he turned around, he was tackled by a fan, who was quickly surrounded by officials.

The fan had already been taken away by security by the time the camera returned to Rollins.

As more information about the situation becomes available, we’ll post it here.

Following Sunday’s pay-per-view, Ariel Helwani interviewed Rollins, who discussed the situation between his wife, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

In a ferocious Champion vs. Champion match, the two faced off.

Rollins hinted that their real-life problems spilled over into the storyline during the champion match.

Rollins said, “I can’t even imagine what she went through out there tonight.”

“It’s one thing to go out and perform at a high level on a pay-per-view while also caring for a nearly one-year-old baby, but when you’ve had a falling out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said, it’s another thing entirely.”

She was uncomfortable with nothing about going into this match, and I imagine it was a very cathartic experience for her.

And I’ve been out there in games where there wasn’t a lot of tension, and it’s made me cry when I get home.

So I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully a good place, because they both killed it out there, and I’m really proud of her for everything she’s done and will do in the future.

When asked if it was awkward for him, he replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

“I’m in a position where I consider myself to be a leader.”

I’ve been here a long time and don’t believe anything will put me in an awkward position.

I’m not required to take a stance.

I consider myself to be a fairly objective observer, and I see…

