Dwayne Hickman, best known for his role as Dobie Gillis in the 1950s-960s comedy The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, passed away on Sunday.

He was 87 years old at the time.

According to the New York Times, Hickman died of complications caused by Parkinson’s disease.

Hickman passed away on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from a family spokesperson, B Harlan Boll.

According to the report, he died surrounded by family members.

Hickman passed away on January 9, the same day as his friend and co-star on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Bob Denver, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 70.

Hickman was born on May 18, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, and made his film debut in the 1940s in films such as The Boy With the Green Hair and The Grapes of Wrath.

As a teenager, he co-starred with the titular comic in The Bob Cummings Show, playing Chuck MacDonald.

In 1959, Hickman starred in the film The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.

The actor appeared in every episode of the 148-episode 20th Century Fox sitcom.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Dobie Gillis established Hickman as one of the first and most important cultural icons for the Baby Boomer generation as the first major television series to feature teenagers as the main characters.

Hickman returned to acting in films such as How to Stuff a Wild Bikini, Ski Party, and Cat Ballou after graduating from Loyola University with a degree in economics in the 1960s.

Hickman worked as a network executive for CBS Television in the 1970s.

Among the films he oversaw during his ten-year tenure were Maude, M*A*S*H, and Designing Women.

Hickman has had three marriages in his life.

The actress Carol Christensen was the first, and then singer Joanne Papile was the second.

In 1983, he married Joan Roberts, with whom he spent the rest of his life.

Hickman is survived by her, as well as their two sons, Albert and John.

